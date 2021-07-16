Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,400

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,780 ($36.32) to GBX 2,810 ($36.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,388.57 ($31.21).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,252.50 ($29.43) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,170.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The firm has a market cap of £113.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

