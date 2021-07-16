Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) & Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Critical Comparison

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Royal Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Bank of Canada 0 3 9 0 2.75

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $126.21, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.11 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada $45.54 billion 3.21 $8.50 billion $5.93 17.29

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada 24.73% 17.77% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. Royal Bank of Canada has a strategic partnership with Royal College Of Physicians & Surgeons Of Canada to support the needs of Canada's medical specialists. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

