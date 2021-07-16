Royal Bank of Canada Sells 272,758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $96,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65,237 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $244.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $177.57 and a 1-year high of $246.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.42.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.