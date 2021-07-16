Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Up 95.1% in June

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KKWFF remained flat at $$31.40 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

