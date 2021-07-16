Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,950 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,940.18 ($25.35).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,377 ($17.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

