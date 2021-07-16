Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $62,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

