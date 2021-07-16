Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.