Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 418.2% in June

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 418.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of RGT stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

