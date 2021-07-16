Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$33.92 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$16.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. Research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,873,621.34. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

