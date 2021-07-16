Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $14.13

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $14.70. Ryerson shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $562.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 83.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryerson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 7.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

