Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.89.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP stock opened at $79.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,305,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after buying an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,253,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,673,000 after buying an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.