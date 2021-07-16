Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,845,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Shares of ENFA opened at $9.88 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.