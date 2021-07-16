Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 125,000 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

DGNU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

