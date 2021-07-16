Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.93% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,245,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000.

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

