Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVSB. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

