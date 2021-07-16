Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 170,018 Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Blue Water Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLUW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter worth $239,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000.

Shares of BLUW opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

