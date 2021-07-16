Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 105,252 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 105,252 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Comstock Resources worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,446 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

