Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.65% of Powered Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POW. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

POW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.