Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

