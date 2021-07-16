Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $341.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.