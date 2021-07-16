Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $991,772.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

