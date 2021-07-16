Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SFSHF stock remained flat at $$14.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99. Safestore has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

