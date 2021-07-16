Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.66. 199,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,474. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $330.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

