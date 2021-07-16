Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.34 on Friday, hitting $643.26. The stock had a trading volume of 357,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,799,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.67 billion, a PE ratio of 650.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

