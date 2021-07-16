Samsara BioCapital LLC Grows Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Shares of ICPT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,917. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $55.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

