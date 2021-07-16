Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.42. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $195.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

