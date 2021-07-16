Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAPIF. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

SAPIF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

