Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Down 95.0% in June

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.75. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,296. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

