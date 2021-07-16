Saya Management LP Takes $5.25 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Saya Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000. Mohawk Industries comprises 3.7% of Saya Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

