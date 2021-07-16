SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Lifted by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 9.2% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 431.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,435,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 569,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.45.

Shares of SBAC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.93. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,969. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.69 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

