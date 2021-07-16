ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.