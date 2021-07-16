Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.58 ($167.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €136.04 ($160.05) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €132.15. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.