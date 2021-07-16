Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

SRRK traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,282. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

