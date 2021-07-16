Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,014,424 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

