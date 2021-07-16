Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,796,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Match Group stock opened at $160.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

