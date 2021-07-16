Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Ambarella worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,195 shares of company stock worth $2,565,054. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $137.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

