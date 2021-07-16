Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $153.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.10 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

