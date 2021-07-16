Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 34,647 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,900 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Splunk by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Splunk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,761 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Splunk by 723.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,003 shares of company stock worth $2,105,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

