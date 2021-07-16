Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Keers Buys 5 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,641 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £182.05 ($237.85).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58).

On Monday, May 10th, Richard Keers bought 7 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,595 ($46.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,561.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

Separately, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schroders presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,976 ($38.88).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

