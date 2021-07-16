Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 5,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

