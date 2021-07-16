Scotiabank Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to C$55.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

