Scotiabank Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$44.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.25 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.81 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.04.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.