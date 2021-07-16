Scotiabank Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD.B. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$49.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

