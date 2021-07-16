Scotiabank Raises Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.40

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on S. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$194.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

