Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Vale stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

