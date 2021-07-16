Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

