Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Seagen by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,847 shares of company stock worth $18,052,375. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.55. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

