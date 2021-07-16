Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Lazard Ltd’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LAZ opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.57. Lazard has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

