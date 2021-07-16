Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Lazard Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.57. Lazard has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

