Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 6.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.30. 6,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Seer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.16.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

